Sturridge has his Trabzonspor contract terminated

Well, this was unexpected!

Daniel Sturridge is now a free agent again, after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Turkish giants Trabzonspor.

This is according to Neil Jones, who tweeted the news today:

Former #LFC man Daniel Sturridge's contract with Trabzonspor, which was due to run until the end of next season, has been terminated by mutual consent. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 2, 2020

Sturridge still had 18 months left to run on the contract, so it’s a big surprise and one that suggests he has something else lined up…

We suggest a Premier League return is unlikely, but that he may have had his head turned by Inter Miami – David Beckham’s new MLS franchise – according to a source.

In Turkey, the forward managed four goals in 11 appearances – which suggests more than anything that he was rarely deployed.

At his best, Sturridge was one of the most exciting strikers in Europe, and Liverpool fans will never forget his 2013/14 campaign in which he caused carnage alongside Luis Suarez.

But injuries rid him of his pace and threat in behind – and he was sadly never the same player again.

Let’s hope whatever he chooses to do next, he enjoys it and shows the world his undoubted ability!