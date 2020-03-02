(Video) Andy Gray savages Lovren, says he was ‘ragdolled’ by Deeney

(Video) Andy Gray savages Lovren, says he was 'ragdolled' by Deeney

Former striker Andy Gray didn’t hold back when analysing Dejan Lovren’s performance against Watford on Saturday evening.

The Croat had a nightmare after coming in for the injured Joe Gomez and is unlikely to keep his spot in the team as a result.

Troy Deeney targeted him and bullied him throughout the second-half especially – with Lovren’s statuesque defending for the first goal especially bad.

‘What Deeney did, there’s a saying in football you get ragdolled, when a centre-forward bosses you. That’s what Deeney did to Lovren today,’ gray told beIN SPORTS, as seen in the video below.

‘The last time they lost by three goals I think Liverpool guess who was at centre-back – Dejan Lovren. They lost 4-1 (to Tottenham) you remember they hooked him.’

While Lovren was bad, Virgil van Dijk wasn’t his usual self alongside him – and even Alisson could have done better.

What’s important is the trip to Vicarage Road is a one off – and not something systematic of a prolonged loss of concentration

