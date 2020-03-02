(Video) Andy Gray savages Lovren, says he was ‘ragdolled’ by Deeney

Former striker Andy Gray didn’t hold back when analysing Dejan Lovren’s performance against Watford on Saturday evening.

The Croat had a nightmare after coming in for the injured Joe Gomez and is unlikely to keep his spot in the team as a result.

Troy Deeney targeted him and bullied him throughout the second-half especially – with Lovren’s statuesque defending for the first goal especially bad.

‘What Deeney did, there’s a saying in football you get ragdolled, when a centre-forward bosses you. That’s what Deeney did to Lovren today,’ gray told beIN SPORTS, as seen in the video below.

‘The last time they lost by three goals I think Liverpool guess who was at centre-back – Dejan Lovren. They lost 4-1 (to Tottenham) you remember they hooked him.’

While Lovren was bad, Virgil van Dijk wasn’t his usual self alongside him – and even Alisson could have done better.

What’s important is the trip to Vicarage Road is a one off – and not something systematic of a prolonged loss of concentration