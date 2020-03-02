(Video) Troy Deeney made Van Dijk laugh in tunnel before game with joke about the mascot

It wasn’t nice watching Troy Deeney bully Dejan Lovren throughout our 3-0 defeat to Watford on Saturday evening – but you have to admit – the striker is a good lad and an honest talker.

We have a lot of respect for him as the leader of his club.

Before kick-off at the weekend, Deeney made Virgil van Dijk smile by joking that if his mascot had paid a little more money, he’d be standing next to the Dutchman instead!

You can see the clip, aired on MOTD2 last night, below.

Liverpool now have to bounce back from the shock defeat against Chelsea tomorrow evening – or if Klopp chooses to field a second-string side – definitely v Bournemouth on Saturday.