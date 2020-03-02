Werner unfollows Rb Leipzig on Twitter after they joke about Liverpool’s loss

Timo Werner isn’t Liverpool bound – yet – but we think the deal will be done before the end of March – as this is when the bargain £51m release-clause expires.

James Pearce recently said he’d be ‘surprised’ if we don’t acquire the German, who already this season has 29 goals – ten more than our top scorer Mo Salah.

On Saturday evening following his loss, Rb Leipzig had some fun on Twitter – posting a picture of Werner pulling a surprised face underneath the official announcement of the 3-0 scoreline.

It got plenty of attention, naturally, but since it happened – Werner has unfollowed the four accounts he was following – two of which were Rb Leipzig related.

The German is a massive talent, and at 23, is the perfect age to come in an compete with the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for game-time.

We also have Takumi Minamino biding his time on the bench, and those two should hopefully be able to ease the pressure off our regular starting attackers in 2020/21.

