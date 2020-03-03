Alisson gave Ben Foster his shirt to be auctioned off for charity after Watford win

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made a fantastic gesture to Ben Foster in the fallout after the Reds’ loss to Watford in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Brazilian has been an invaluable addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad since his arrival, but – like the rest of the team – had a rare game to forget as the Hornets hit us for three with no reply.

After the game, Ali made a gesture that simply makes the result irrelevant as the Liverpool No.1 gave Ben Foster his match-worn shirt to be auctioned off for a cancer charity.

The Watford stopper Tweeted about it on Monday night and labelled Alisson a ‘legend’. The money raised from the shirt’s sale will be given to Cure Leukaemia – an initiative set up to aid the fight against blood cancers.

So the legend that is @alissonbecker has given me his shirt from the game on Saturday night to raise funds for @cureleukaemia again 👏👏🙌🙌 The highest bidder will get the shirt so anybody seriously interested get in touch on Instagram or in the replies on here👍👍 pic.twitter.com/DTXKPnfu99 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 2, 2020

Liverpool are in action again tonight as they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup. Alisson is unlikely to take part in the game, as Adrian has played the vast majority of our Cup fixtures, and that isn’t expected to change.

The Brazilian is certain to be involved next week though as Atletico Madrid travel to Merseyside for the Champions League round of 16 second leg.