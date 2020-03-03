Liverpool ‘forced’ ‘desperate’ Chelsea to splurge £71m on Kepa by signing Alisson – report

Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71million a week after Liverpool announced the capture of Roma superstar Alisson. The Blues were interested in the Brazilian, but the Reds reportedly ‘forced’ them to sign an alternative target.

The move has been described as ‘desperate’ by the Liverpool Echo who claim Chelsea were forced to pay Kepa’s massive release clause or be left with Willy Caballero as their first choice stopper.

Fortune has favoured the Liverpool man: Ali has picked up medals for winning the Champions League, Copa America, Club World Cup and will soon add the Premier League to his growing collection.

Kepa has only won the Europa League – by no way am I suggesting that isn’t a good thing, but it simply cannot be compared with Alisson.

Liverpool and Chelsea are to lock horns in the FA Cup tonight, and Kepa may get the nod at Stamford Bridge, but our main man won’t be between the sticks as Adrian will deputise for the Brazilian.

The former Athletic Bilbao man has recently been dropped, in favour of Caballero, and with reports of a poor attitude – as per the Express, it’s unclear whether he’s now considered the No.1 at Chelsea or not.