Milner & Gomez in line to make Liverpool returns against Chelsea in the FA Cup

Liverpool duo James Milner and Joe Gomez have been declared fit by Jurgen Klopp, as the Reds get ready to face Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The winner will earn a place in the quarter-finals – the boss is surely excited by the prospect of winning multiple pieces of silverware this season.

Having Milner and Gomez back in the team will be a huge boost. Speaking on the injury record of late, Klopp said: “No new ones, I think. Joe and Millie are back. [Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri] aren’t,” the boss is quoted as saying by the club’s official site.

Earlier this week, I predicted the boss would opt to have Milner and Gomez in the starting XI as the Reds look to intensify their efforts in the FA Cup.

I also suggested Harvey Elliott would also make the team, but the teenager has travelled to Portugal to take part in the UEFA Youth League against Benfica.

I still think we’ll see a hybrid team, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Pedro Chirivella, Neco Williams making the team, but with a good number of senior players – like Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip – also making the team.

I’d expect to see Jones on the wing, with Milner plying his role in the centre of the pitch, and Klopp will probably have the likes of Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench to call upon.