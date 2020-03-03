(Photos) Details of LFC’s Nike kits for next season have been ‘leaked’ online

Some details of Liverpool’s kits for next season have been leaked online by the reliable FumlerRAWK and have gone somewhat viral on Reddit.

There are no illustrations to go with the original post, but the descriptions can help you imagine what we may be served up by Nike in the summer.

The home kit is said to be red with teal trim, the away seems set to be a bright turquoise with black features and the third kit will apparently be a charcoal colour with bright red-orange trim.

Here are some illustrations to help you imagine what the kits could look like next season:

