(Photos) Details of LFC’s Nike kits for next season have been ‘leaked’ online

Some details of Liverpool’s kits for next season have been leaked online by the reliable FumlerRAWK and have gone somewhat viral on Reddit.

There are no illustrations to go with the original post, but the descriptions can help you imagine what we may be served up by Nike in the summer.

The home kit is said to be red with teal trim, the away seems set to be a bright turquoise with black features and the third kit will apparently be a charcoal colour with bright red-orange trim.

Here are some illustrations to help you imagine what the kits could look like next season:

NIKE x LFC 2020/21 Concept Kit 🔴 pic.twitter.com/xE6CPN7IW3 — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) February 23, 2020

LFC x NIKE 2020/21 Away Concept kit pic.twitter.com/pTAWnEOf8z — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) February 26, 2020

This kit would sell out sooo quickly 😍 #LFC #Salah [#Nike concept kit by @zie_daen on Insta] pic.twitter.com/kUaC71cnGn — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 21, 2020

What do you think of the concept kits guys. #LFC pic.twitter.com/Q9s9LOgRhg — Michael Williams (@mwillow09) January 14, 2020

Et, oui, C'est un kit Nike Concept extérieur pour la saison prochaine ? 👀 #LFC (@TDZNGraphics) pic.twitter.com/tncvjacext — Actu Foot (@Actuf0ot_) February 13, 2020

🤝 @LFC and @Nike have (finally) announced a new partnership, with the swoosh becoming their official kit supplier from next season. Here are a few concept kits from @MaxGraphics11 to whet the appetite… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q1zhVvcLq6 — COPA90 (@Copa90) January 7, 2020