“Poisonous fanbase” – LFC supporters react as disgusting chants heard at Stamford Bridge

The FA Cup fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool was tainted by some disgusting chanting heard coming from the home fans.

We’ve come to expect fans of the Blues singing their favourite song against us – a rendition of the famous “Steve Gerrard Gerrard” chant, but we were disappointed to also hear some more sinister ones on Tuesday night.

During the first half, Chelsea fans could be heard singing “sign on”, a parody of our anthem – You’ll Never Walk Alone, and another chant that references the Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

The “sign on” chant isn’t funny, and needs to be booted out of the game as poverty simply isn’t something that should be joked about, especially with the rising need for services like food banks around the country.

And I don’t need to explain why the Hillsborough disaster shouldn’t be brought up.

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle Tweeted that he heard the disgusting chants during the game, and should be commended for not being shy about telling his 78,000 followers.

Reds supporters were obviously outraged by the disgusting chants, and they made their feelings known on social media. Here are some of the Tweets we found:

