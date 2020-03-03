“Poisonous fanbase” – LFC supporters react as disgusting chants heard at Stamford Bridge

The FA Cup fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool was tainted by some disgusting chanting heard coming from the home fans.

We’ve come to expect fans of the Blues singing their favourite song against us – a rendition of the famous “Steve Gerrard Gerrard” chant, but we were disappointed to also hear some more sinister ones on Tuesday night.

During the first half, Chelsea fans could be heard singing “sign on”, a parody of our anthem – You’ll Never Walk Alone, and another chant that references the Hillsborough disaster in which 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives.

The “sign on” chant isn’t funny, and needs to be booted out of the game as poverty simply isn’t something that should be joked about, especially with the rising need for services like food banks around the country.

And I don’t need to explain why the Hillsborough disaster shouldn’t be brought up.

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle Tweeted that he heard the disgusting chants during the game, and should be commended for not being shy about telling his 78,000 followers.

Chelsea sing the victims song. Don't they have any songs about their own players? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 3, 2020

No joy, but some 'murderers' chants from the Chelsea end. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 3, 2020

"Sign on" sing the Chelsea fans. I've said it a thousand times – POVERTY ISN'T SOMETHING TO JOKE ABOUT. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 3, 2020

Reds supporters were obviously outraged by the disgusting chants, and they made their feelings known on social media. Here are some of the Tweets we found:

Seriously, clubs need to take action against this abuse. — LadySG (@LadySG) March 3, 2020

Think its about time the FA took action about overt hate chants especially about the 96. The rest is boring and very embarassing for Chelsea as a club. Is that your best? As for Stevie methinks he may have the last laugh. — Dick Williams (@rojoricardo7) March 3, 2020

Poisonous fanbase.first ground I visited 27 years ago and was worse then. — Marc Richardson (@jammz276) March 3, 2020

And now the victims song – it’s just plain childish 🙄 — Nick H (@nickhoness) March 3, 2020

Poverty only happens in Liverpool I guess — AH (@aledhughes0809) March 3, 2020

They do it because its banter and they will 'get a rise out of the scousers'. Meanwhile the traveling kop have sung nothing but songs about their own team. — Thomas Burnell (@TheSession6) March 3, 2020

they sing ‘Sign On’ as well — mark henigan (@markhenigan1965) March 3, 2020