“The opponents’ legs were shaking” – Sissoko recounts power of Anfield & fires warning at Atletico Madrid

Liverpool are set to play the role of hosts as Atletico Madrid are due on Merseyside next week for the second leg of our Champions League round of 16 tie.

The Spaniards were able to beat us 1-0 away from home, but former Liverpool man Momo Sissoko has fired a warning at the La Liga outfit over Anfield.

“I played a semifinal between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield: the opponents’ legs were shaking,” the former Mali international told the Daily Mail.

“It is a unique stadium, Liverpool a unique club. Atletico Madrid perhaps does not know what it will find in England, it cannot even imagine it. The strength of Anfield is not comparable, the fans feel inside the locker room as if they were outside the door.”

MORE: (Video) “Welcome to Anfield” – Klopp sends Atletico fans a menacing message

One thing is for certain – Liverpool fans will make Anfield a hostile environment on Wednesday night. The last time we brought a deficit home, the mighty Barcelona crumbled on Merseyside.

Atleti are likely to use the same tactics against Liverpool as they did in the first leg. That means it’ll be another slog against the Spaniards to even get a shot on goal.

But with the power of Anfield behind the team, nothing can be ruled out. The Reds are set to play Chelsea in the FA Cup tonight and that will offer an opportunity for Liverpool to put the Watford defeat behind themselves.

The injured Jordan Henderson has left a significant hole in our team, and the Chelsea game is too soon for him, but there is a slight chance he may be able to make the second leg against Atletico.