(Video) Adrian pulls off incredible reflex save to deny Willian moments before Chelsea took the lead

Adrian pulled off a wonderful save in the first half as Chelsea hosted Liverpool in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, Willian scored just a few moments later – but we can still take a moment to appreciate the first save.
The Brazilian fired a low and powerful effort at Liverpool’s goal, but Adrian got down just as low and in double time to deny the Chelsea man.
It’s just a shame we can’t enjoy this save in better circumstances, but it’s another example as to why Jurgen Klopp brought Adrian in on a free transfer last summer.
Take a watch of the video below (via BBC Sport):
Adrian fue un héroe, pero vivió lo suficiente para convertirse en un villano de Liverpool 😞#LFC #FACup #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/Mm3KO7krFh
— Juan Sanva (@juansanvaa) March 3, 2020
