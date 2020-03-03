(Video) Adrian pulls off incredible reflex save to deny Willian moments before Chelsea took the lead

Adrian pulled off a wonderful save in the first half as Chelsea hosted Liverpool in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, Willian scored just a few moments later – but we can still take a moment to appreciate the first save.

The Brazilian fired a low and powerful effort at Liverpool’s goal, but Adrian got down just as low and in double time to deny the Chelsea man.

It’s just a shame we can’t enjoy this save in better circumstances, but it’s another example as to why Jurgen Klopp brought Adrian in on a free transfer last summer.

Take a watch of the video below (via BBC Sport):

