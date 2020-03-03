(Video) LFC starlet Morton bags wonderful half-volley from 20 yards via Elliott assist

It was a disappointing afternoon for Liverpool’s U19s as they were battered 4-1 by an impressive Benfica side in the UEFA Youth Cup.

The little Reds were eliminated because of the result, but Tyler Morton bagged a lovely goal in the first half.

The midfielder latched on to a chested ball from Harvey Elliott and instinctively pegged an effort which dipped under the goalkeeper.

Elliott then had a stand-off with the Benfica stopper who is about a foot taller than him because he was shielding the ball! Gutsy, these lads.

Take a watch of the video below (via RMC):