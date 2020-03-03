(Video) “Liverpool are’t silly enough to believe this” – Klopp rubbishes claims Coronavirus could cancel Premier League season

According to a report by the Telegraph, Liverpool aren’t guaranteed to be awarded the Premier League title if fixtures are cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In reality, there is no protocol for such a situation – and if it did arise – the season would surely just be declared over early -.with the sides finishing in their current positions.

Jurgen Klopp has rubbished the suggestions and claims Reds supporters aren’t “silly enough to believe” the reports. After all, by cancelling the season, there would be no relegation, and nobody qualified for the Champions League.

Take a watch of the video below (via Football Daily):