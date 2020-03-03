(Video) Standard Chartered’s emotional new ad is a must-watch for LFC fans

Standard Chartered have been Liverpool’s main sponsor for ten years now, and to celebrate they’ve released an advert which depicts the life of a young, football-obsessed girl growing up in the city.

The ad starts with a the main character at a dance show, wearing socks with LFC stitched into them before showing footage of a birthday party and then her ageing about five years in front of her bathroom mirror.

The story goes on to follow the girl supporting the Reds all the way to the Champions League victory last season. It’s a must-watch for LFC fans.

Take a watch of the video below (via Liverpool FC/Standard Chartered):