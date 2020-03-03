“We miss our leader” – LFC fans react to third loss in four games without Henderson

Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Tuesday night following a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

It’s now three games in the last four we’ve lost, and some fans are starting to get a little worried, but there is one thing we’re all seemingly saying – the team is missing Jordan Henderson.

The captain was injured during the Reds’ loss away at La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in Champions League, and we’ve actually not scored in three of our four games since. We were shut out in Spain, at Watford and now in London.

You simply can’t look past the fact we’re going to win the Premier League by the end of the season, but a good run in the FA Cup wouldn’t have gone amiss. That being said, being eliminated from both domestic competitions does enable Liverpool to focus on the Champions League.

The Reds get their revenge against Chelsea though as they travel to Anfield in May. We will be presented with the Premier League trophy, our first title in 30 years, with their supporters watching on.

The skipper has been sorely missed since picking up his injury – and these fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on a Hendo-less Liverpool:

Gotta think we do miss a leader in our midfield, our defence is being exposed due to weekness in midfield, even in offence, we literally can't move forward with the ball.. Admit it or not, we really miss Henderson. We move on #LFC #CHELIV — TheRedKoptie (@KoptieRed) March 3, 2020

Wonder if people will notice how important Jordan Henderson is for us now? Been poor since he got injured and he never gets anywhere near the credit he deserves off rival fans… #LFC — Jack Robinson (@JRobinsonSport) March 3, 2020

That’s 3 defeats in 4 now for us, have Liverpool become too complacent? Jordan Henderson seemingly a bigger miss the longer he’s out… agree? pic.twitter.com/KXyGLcS3z1 — LFCVine (@LFCVine) March 3, 2020

Someone please tell me when this lad is back #LFC #Henderson pic.twitter.com/b6vmRL5vvT — Sam » Esmail (@Sam_Esmail) March 3, 2020

One injury to Jordan Henderson and our whole team looks disorganized in every game. No recoveries, no second balls winning, no ball retention at all Not a single calm mind on the field to control this team. Need him back in the team earliest possible.#LFC #LFCFamily — Mayur Kesarkar 🇮🇳⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@MayurK1903) March 3, 2020

Feel like shit, just want Jordan Henderson back! #LFC #CHELIV — Dean Clark (@deanclark1989) March 3, 2020

Disappointed with Pedro Chirivella not getting a start tonight. The midfield looked so poor tonight and in recent games we have clearly lacked that steady creative influence that Henderson provides. With Fabinho and Lallana playing like this why can't we give him a start? #LFC — Matt Whittle (@Matt_Whittle84) March 3, 2020

We need Henderson back as soon as fucking possible. No leadership on the pitch and the boys aren’t working hard enough since he’s been gone. Seriously concerned for atletico if we keep conceding like we are. Sort it out boys #lfc — Matt Dalton (@matt_dalton35) March 3, 2020