“We miss our leader” – LFC fans react to third loss in four games without Henderson

Liverpool were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Tuesday night following a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

It’s now three games in the last four we’ve lost, and some fans are starting to get a little worried, but there is one thing we’re all seemingly saying – the team is missing Jordan Henderson.

The captain was injured during the Reds’ loss away at La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in Champions League, and we’ve actually not scored in three of our four games since. We were shut out in Spain, at Watford and now in London.

You simply can’t look past the fact we’re going to win the Premier League by the end of the season, but a good run in the FA Cup wouldn’t have gone amiss. That being said, being eliminated from both domestic competitions does enable Liverpool to focus on the Champions League.

The Reds get their revenge against Chelsea though as they travel to Anfield in May. We will be presented with the Premier League trophy, our first title in 30 years, with their supporters watching on.

The skipper has been sorely missed since picking up his injury – and these fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on a Hendo-less Liverpool:

