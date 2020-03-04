Borussia Dortmund yet again steal brilliant talent from Liverpool’s grasp, with £30m deal set for completion

Borussia Dortmund look to have won the race for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham, reports Sport Bild, translated by the Mail.

The prodigal midfielder has lit up the Championship this season and has made 31 appearances, despite being just 16-years-old.

Liverpool and Manchester United had been credited with an interest in Bellingham, whose game had even drawn comparisons to our legendary former captain Steven Gerrard.

The fee mooted is £30m, which would amazingly make Bellingham Dortmund’s record signing.

In the past, Dortmund signed Ousmane Dembele and Jadon Sancho ahead of us when we were keen – and now seem to have secured Bellingham – too.

What they can offer is a much faster path to first-team football – and the evidence of Sancho that young English talent will get a chance.

Liverpool have some seriously impressive youngsters of our own, of course, Curtis Jones is a genuine first-team option and Harvey Elliott, also 16, has wowed when given an opportunity this term.

On top of those two, we’re very impressed with Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever.