Carragher brilliantly shuts down United fan bizarrely trying to make our poor form about them

Why is it that Manchester United fans are trying so hard to make Liverpool’s season about them?

Rival fans on the internet are constantly comparing us to their treble-winners, which is a pointless argument – the only comparison needed is one between the two teams now – and we’re 37 points clear of them.

Jamie Carragher took a different approach on Twitter though to a nonsense comment, suggesting that United’s 1998/99 side was nowhere near as good as Bob Paisley’s 1970s Reds, anyway.

No they didn’t, it was the other one from 1976/78 that won 3 European trophies in a row 🏆🏆🏆 #MNF https://t.co/VXgoHWhnz8 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 3, 2020

When you consider the European Cups secured, it’s a fair point!

We may have failed to go unbeaten this season, but the reality is, when we’re one victory away from the title and then again when Jordan Henderson is lifting the trophy, it’s going to feel incredible.

No point tally, unbeaten record or anything in between will matter when push comes to shove.

It’s been 30 years, but the wait is very nearly over!