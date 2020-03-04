Gary Lineker says Liverpool’s abysmal form without Henderson proves he should win POTY

Liverpool succumbed to another defeat last night, making it three losses in four matches in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp made a few changes to the side, but ultimately rested the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino – and it didn’t pay off.

Chelsea won 2-0 thanks to two goals which were both gifted to them by Liverpool mistakes.

We badly missed our captain and leader Jordan Henderson, who is still absent with a hamstring injury.

Gary Lineker, and may Reds, to be fair, reckons the dramatic drop-off in our form without Henderson is evidence he should be the Player of the Season.

There’s every chance that @JHenderson’s injury could well clinch him the Footballer of the Year trophy. Sometime’s you don’t realise a player’s importance to a side until they’re absent. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2020

It’s perhaps a fair point. When Alisson was out injured, we still won every game. Likewise with Fabinho and even in the few games without Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, we got the job done – but without Hendo – we look sloppy and like a team stumbling to the line.

This week will be a wake-up call for the boys, but the game v Bournemouth on Saturday will be enormous.

Anfield needs to get massively behind the side and help them turn it back around.