Klopp says performance ‘not bad’ and explains why we lost in simple terms

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that last night’s defeat to Chelsea was simply down to sloppiness and grave errors that directly led to the goals.

Fabinho gave the wall away in the first-half outside his own box, before Adrian blundered Willian’s shot – and in the second-half – Curtis Jones gave it away and Virgil van Dijk couldn’t cover him – enabling Ross Barkley on his way to an individual effort.

James Pearce has quoted Jurgen Klopp, who said analysing the ‘why’ is easy – telling fans that the performance wasn’t actually bad.

Klopp: "Usually you don’t get many chances against us but we’ve conceded too many goals recently. The performance was completely different to Watford. Tonight's performance was not bad." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 3, 2020

It was an improvement on Watford, which was the worst performance from a Klopp side in years – but it still wasn’t befitting a side that are 22 points clear.

Still, the FA Cup exit makes the season very simple. Secure the Premier League – and get past Atletico Madrid.

We can do both in March, should we find our form again.

It’s vital we turn it around v Bournemouth next Saturday. The crowd can play a huge part, too.