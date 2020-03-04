Lallana explains Klopp’s bullish post-match team-talk

Adam Lallana was one of the Liverpool players who didn’t offer as much as we would have hoped last night in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The veteran midfielder was lethargic centrally alongside Fabinho and Curtis Jones – and as a trio – they were bullied by 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, Matteo Kovacic and Ross Barkley.

Lallana has explained how in the Stamford Bridge dressing room post-match, Jurgen Klopp explained that silly mistakes against big sides will result in defeats.

Fabinho gave the ball away for the first goal, before Adrian messed up Willian’s shot – and a host of players could have done better the second.

“[Klopp said] ‘You come to places like this and if you’re not 100 per cent on it and there are little errors here and there, you’re going to get punished.’ We know that,” Lallana told the official website.

“All you can do is react and luckily there’s another game in three days and then obviously the Atletico game is another big game. There are big games around the corner.”

Although the Atletico game is probably more important, Klopp’s focus will solely by on Bournemouth on Saturday.

We need to go full strength and secure the three points and end the poor run of form that has unexpectedly plagued our return from the winter break.

It’ll be an intense week at Melwood – that you can be sure of!