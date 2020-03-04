(Video) Curtis Jones’ touch, dribble and feint earned applause from travelling Kop

There were not too many exciting moments for the Reds against Chelsea last night.

We made a few good chances in the first-half, but failed to take them and ran out of ideas in the second-half.

Curtis Jones got the start his performances in the 3rd and 4th Round earned – and showed glimpses of what he’ll be capable of for us long-term.

The Scouser is a superb technician – and reminds us in many ways of a young Adam Lallana – but perhaps with more bite and edge to his game.

This moment, courtesy of beIN Sport, which you can WATCH HERE, in the second-half was especially nice, when the teenager took the ball out of the sky, beat a man, and then used a trick to get past another.

Jones is unlikely to start another game this season, as we’re out of the domestic cups – but perhaps if we wrap up the Premier League title early – which is looking likely – he’ll come off the bench a few times and earn a medal!