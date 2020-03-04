(Video) Sepp van den Berg’s straight-red for LFC U19s sums up head-loss as team finishes with nine-men

Liverpool’s U19s UEFA Youth League campaign ended yesterday following a 4-1 defeat to Benfica that saw the youngsters collect two red-cards.

Sepp van den Berg was given his marching orders in the 72nd minute, before Leighton Clarkson was sent off for kicking out in injury time.

Summer signing van den Berg has been so much better since Christmas, but was rightly given a red for a challenge on the Benfica attacker as the last man.

There wasn’t much he could do after the ball had gone over his head, in truth – and the main thing is that the game is used as a learning curve for all involved.

