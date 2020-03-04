Werner ‘desperate’ to seal Liverpool switch, says Simon Hughes – ‘next few weeks might see some movement’

We hope Timo Werner is still as keen to sign for Liverpool after watching our past four games, which have included three defeats!

The German is a big transfer target for the Reds, and according to Simon Hughes of the Athletic, is ‘desperate’ to get the transfer finalised.

Hughes told The Red Agenda podcast [03/03/20 – 51:35], that, “He really wants to move to Liverpool. It looks like the next few weeks might see some movement. They’re going to be trying to do things a little quieter. He’s desperate to play for Liverpool.”

Werner’s bargain £51m release-clause expires at the end of this month, so the deal must be done before April, according to reports in Germany.

He already has a whopping 28 goals this term, which is all the more impressive considering he often pulls to the left flank for Rb Leipzig.

In that respect, he plays in similar position to Sadio Mane. Our no.10 is versatile though and can play either on the right or centrally – and the addition of Werner will provide our frontline with plenty more options.

The past few weeks has shown that despite his iconic status, Divock Origi is not the long-term answer for Liverpool – and we’d suggest Werner will likely come in as the Belgian’s replacement.