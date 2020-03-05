Alberto Moreno fires up Liverpool for Atletico clash and makes bold prediction

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno reckons we’ll make Atletico Madrid ‘suffer’ on March 11.

The Reds host Diego Simeone’s side in just under a week’s time – trailing 1-0 from the first-leg – needing a win to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Moreno now plays for Villarreal, but has only played 595 minutes of La Liga football this season due to injuries.

“I know how tight Anfield is and it’s clear that Atletico will suffer a lot,” he told La Vanguardia, translated in the Echo.

The Spaniard became a scapegoat for many of our issues in the past – and in fairness – his defensive ability was appalling.

But he was a nice lad and someone who always gave his all, despite not having the mentality to keep goals out of our net!

We hope he finds fitness and form and enjoys his time back in his homeland.

On Liverpool though, he’s spot on. The atmosphere will hopefully be electric and the crowd can pressurise Atletico like their fans did to us.

We’ll dominate the ball from the first minute, but need to make sure we’re playing fast football and can create chances for our attackers, too.

Bring it on!