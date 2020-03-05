FIFA & UEFA clash over pre-season tournament plans; LFC set to be invited to both – reports

Liverpool have found themselves caught in the middle of a tug-of-war between FIFA and UEFA as both governing bodies try to organise new summer tournaments.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are among a number of Premier League sides including Manchester United, City, Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal that are likely to get an invite.

UEFA are in ‘advanced talks’ to introduce a tournament which would likely be an expansion of the International Champions Cup, according to the Daily Mail – a competition we’ve taken part in before.

The ICC was previously treated as a series of exhibition fixtures, but the same report suggests that clubs would be obliged to play full-strength teams.

This is likely to get in the way of FIFA’s plans for a revamped version of the Club World Cup, as they are reportedly planning to move the tournament to the off-season.

The idea of the new CWC is to gather the 24 best teams in the world to go head-to-head, as we’re used to with the UEFA Champions League.

As per the Times, FIFA have decided that the previous four winners of the Champions League are to compete – that means Real Madrid and Liverpool are already confirmed.

Only a couple of clubs from each country will be allowed to take part. As it stands, the other English club to join will be rivals Manchester City. As per the same report, China is the current favourite to host the competition in three years’ time.