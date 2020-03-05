James Pearce confirms Liverpool have “heavily scouted” potential Adam Lallana replacement Todd Cantwell

Liverpool are reportedly interested in plucking Todd Cantwell from Carrow Road in the summer, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein claiming we’re now ‘front-runners’ for the midfielder.

The ever-reliable James Pearce has both confirmed the Reds’ interest in the potential Adam Lallana replacement and thrown doubt on if we’ll actually make a move for him.

MORE: Liverpool are planning to sell Adam Lallana – report

He told The Athletic’s Red Agenda podcast (via Vital Football) that he “wouldn’t describe him as a top target, but he is certainly someone that [Liverpool have] watched and heavily scouted, but I’m not aware of them planning to make a move for him.”

Cantwell is an attacking midfielder who prefers to play on the left, and is noted for his defensive contributions by WhoScored. This willingness to pitch in with the defensive side of the game is surely one of the reasons Jurgen Klopp has reportedly taken an interest in him.

If he was to join us, he’d almost certainly be expected to offer depth as opposed to be pushing the likes of Gini Wijnaldum or Sadio Mane for a starting spot.

With Anfield exits potentially on the horizon for Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri, it’d make sense if we were interested in Cantwell – but there is also a valid shout to just promote Curtis Jones to the senior team.