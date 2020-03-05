Jordan Henderson fighting to get fit for Atletico Madrid clash – James Pearce

Jordan Henderson is doing everything within his power to get fit for the second-leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

The skipper injured himself in Spain and hasn’t played since, which has coincided with Liverpool’s sloppy run of form that has seen us lose to Atletico, limp over the line v West Ham and put in dour performances against Watford and Chelsea to rack up three defeats in four.

Considering the all-conquering nature of the rest of the season, it’s a serious blip – but one that also puts the incredible run we went on into context.

James Pearce of the Athletic has claimed Hendo is ‘stepping up at his rehab at Melwood’ and is targeting the Anfield tie on March 11 as his return game.

Our midfield has woefully lacked leadership in his absence, but we need to get past Bournemouth on Saturday without the skipper and then hopefully welcome him back for the visit of the Spaniards.