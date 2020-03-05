“Just a small thing, is it?” – sarcastic van Dijk shuts down LFC detractors with superb analysis

Over the last month, we’ve seen Liverpool’s form dip below the insane level we’ve grown to expect from this incredible team. With only two points dropped in the Premier League until a week ago, everyone was wondering if we could go the entire season unbeaten.

We now know the answer to that, but there has been a weird reaction to it all – as if just winning the title is somehow a disappointment. Being eliminated from the FA Cup by a strong Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge has also been blown out of proportion.

Even with the Champions League still very much on the table, the lads bringing the Premier League trophy back to Anfield this season is more than enough for us to call it a successful campaign, considering no other team has managed it in 30 years.

Virgil van Dijk has not taken kindly to people saying Liverpool will ‘just’ win the title either. “Just end up with the Premier League? Yeah? Just? It’s just a small thing is it? We also won the Super Cup and the [Club] World Cup,” the centre-half told GOAL.

“In life, there are people that are not always satisfied. They are always looking for negative things in life. That’s just the reality.

“Either you’re going to think about these things and go on with it and go on with that negative spirit, or you just focus on the good things, and I’m definitely focusing on the good things. We are in a very good situation.

“Close to what we all hope to achieve. Let’s just go for it, enjoy it. Tonight is a big blow but we were playing against a very good side. Let’s focus on ‘just’ the Premier League, because it’s very small, huh?”

Big Virg has hit the nail on the head – portions of the media and some fans had put this expectation on the Reds’ shoulders, as if they were supposed to go ‘invincible’ and they were supposed to win the treble.

Simply put, before last season, we’d not won anything but the League Cup in 12 years. Winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup has seemingly made some people forget about our meteoric rise.

Winning the FA Cup this season, and forcing Arsenal to share their ‘invincibles’ tagline with us, was never the priority – win the Premier League and that’s a successful season right there.

Let’s not forget that we’re still in with a solid chance of lifting ol’ big ears this summer – being 3-0 down to the mighty Barcelona wasn’t enough to stop us least year!