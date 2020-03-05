Klopp hoped CL magic would help Origi but ‘it hasn’t happened for him’ and that’s why Werner’s coming in – Journalist

Divock Origi is a mightily frustrating figure.

He’s physically exceptional – strong, quick, tall, good in the air; with a powerful shot off either foot. He’s also got skills and vision, but since the Merseyside Derby in December, we haven’t seen any of it.

Jurgen Klopp chooses to use the Belgian on the left, but his output has been dire – failing to score in 17 matches on the trot.

According to James Pearce of the Athletic, Origi’s failure this term has encouraged the Reds to go all out for Timo Werner – the Rb Leipzig forward on 28 goals this term and counting.

“It hasn’t happened for him. He hasn’t scored since the Merseyside derby in early December. He was on the periphery at Stamford Bridge and failed to grasp his chance,” Pearce writes.

“The drop-off in quality between Liverpool’s first-choice front three and the back-up options is far too great. That’s why RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is so high on the club’s list of transfer targets for this summer. With Salah and Mane set to miss at least a month of the season due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Klopp needs more depth and better options up there, especially with Xherdan Shaqiri expected to depart after an injury-plagued season.”

Interestingly, the journalist suggests Liverpool’s management believe in Origi’s ability, just not his confidence and mentality to produce the goods. According to Pearce, they hoped the Champions League win last term and Origi’s role in it would have helped the 24-year-old realise his potential, but it’s been a drab few months on an individual basis.

Werner on the other hand would provide the front-three with genuine competition. He has the pace, finishing ability and self-belief to bolster us tenfold.

Origi will always be a cult-figure at Anfield, but it’s important we continue to move forward so we can make sure this dominant season isn’t a one off.