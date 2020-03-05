Koke sets out offensive game-plan to beat Liverpool at Anfield

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke says his team cannot afford to park the bus at Anfield and protect their 1-0 lead from the first-leg.

An early goal from Saul set the tone two weeks ago and despite dominating possession, Liverpool failed to create any big chances and in the end, were lucky to only lose by one.

But we host Diego Simeone’s tricky Spaniards on March 11 in the hope of overturning the scoreline, something that is undeniably possible under the lights on a European night.

After all, last season we did it v Barcelona without Roberto Firmino or Mo Salah – and with a 3-0 deficit!

“[The second leg] will squeeze us a lot, I have seen a few teams so direct and intense. We have to try to win,” Koke told Marca.

“If we only think about defending, it can happen to us as against Juve. We have to learn so that it doesn’t happen again.

“They came out with an attitude and mentality so we couldn’t play the game we wanted. We have to go to win with another mentality.”

Anfield will be raucous for Atleti’s visit – and if we start fast – we’re backing Liverpool to score the first goal and secure a comeback victory.

We haven’t bagged in two consecutive defeats though, which hasn’t happened in Jurgen Klopp’s tenure before now.

That suggests we’re in a rut, but hopefully this will be turned around on Saturday lunchtime v Bournemouth.

This will make us just three wins away from title glory and set us up perfectly for Atleti’s visit.