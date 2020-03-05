Liverpool to change the way fans buy tickets from next season

As of next season Liverpool are set to transform the ticket buying process for supporters and are partnering up with US company SeatGeek to do so.

The club is making this effort to make sure a more dynamic queuing system is in place, but the Echo report that people wanting to buy tickets in the members’ sale before the start of next season will have to queue.

It will make it simpler for fans as they won’t have to idly watch a computer screen while they wait to move up in the queue – they’ll be given updates on their phones instead.

This new system should mean a quicker way for Reds to buy tickets for fixtures. Supporters will also be able to bring e-tickets on their phones to games too, cutting down on waste paper.

SeatGeek is a rising company that handles a lot of tickets for various things, like music and comedy gigs, and is already in use at nine of the 20 Premier League clubs, including Leicester and Manchester City.

The new service will be in place for the start of next season, with it being ebbed out over the summer when fans look to update their season tickets.