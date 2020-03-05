Manchester United flop reveals how close he came to joining Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, now on loan at Serie A club Roma, has revealed that he almost joined Liverpool, before signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

He instead linked up with Jurgen Klopp in Germany and smashed it in the Bundesliga, scoring 41 goals in three seasons and winning the German Super Cup, until his failed moved to our bitter rivals Manchester United in 2016.

Another flop at Arsenal and the Armenian was sent to Roma on loan last year where he has enjoyed more success.

Mkhitaryan has now revealed that he was left “waiting” for an offer from Liverpool, after travelling to London to meet with Spurs, but he opted for Dortmund as he eyed up the gap left by Mario Gotze.

“I left with [Mino] Raiola for London, initially to speak with Tottenham. We were waiting for offers from Liverpool but we weren’t sure,” he told Siamo La Roma (as translated by Sport Witness).

“Then we received the call from Dortmund and immediately flew to Germany. They had sold Gotze and needed a new ‘number ten’.

“At Liverpool and Tottenham the seats were already taken, so moving to Borussia was the best thing to do. Klopp immediately told me his ideas, where he saw me on the pitch.”

There is no denying Mkhitaryan was once a class talent, but his failed stints at United and Arsenal prove that the Reds were right to not pursue him.

The Armenian managed just 13 goals in his four seasons in the Premier League.