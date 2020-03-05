Odds slashed on Steven Gerrard re-joining LFC & taking U23 job

The odds have been slashed on Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard re-joining the club and taking Neil Critchley’s old job with the U23s.

Stevie is obviously the manager of Scottish giants Rangers at the moment, but it seems something may have happened behind the scenes because Paddy Power’s odds on him returning to the Reds has dropped from 100/1 to 5/1.

The gambling firm state on their website that the odds were slashed because of ‘a period of sustained betting‘ on the former England international heading back to Kirkby.

Critchley, LFC U23s’ former boss, accepted a job with League One outfit Blackpool earlier this month.

📝 Blackpool Football Club is delighted to announce that @LFC Under-23s coach Neil Critchley has agreed to become Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season. 🍊 #UTMP https://t.co/nGw3FdNlkx pic.twitter.com/pIUevB0HTR — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) March 2, 2020

Gerrard managed the U18s and 19s at Liverpool before taking the job at Rangers. In theory, he would slot back into the fold and the experience he’s picked up from the SPL would be invaluable to our youth players.

The former club captain is third-favourite for the job, with Barry Lewtas at evens, followed by Tim Jenkins at 6/4 in the same market. Also in the running is Xabi Alonso (20/1), Jonathon Robinson (20/1) and Anthony Ryan (50/1).

Rangers aren’t in the finest form at the moment, picking up one point from their last three games, and have seen their footing in the title race loosen as Celtic sit 13 points clear having not lost since the Old Firm Derby in December.

It wouldn’t be ridiculous to suggest the Gers may consider reviewing their options, if the reigning champions batter them when they face off again later this month.