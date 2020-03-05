(Photos) Naby Keita returns after minor injury as Liverpool prepare for Bournemouth

Liverpool star Naby Keita is training with the first team at Melwood again, after sitting out of our defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

The midfielder’s return can only be seen as a positive by Jurgen Klopp, as Jordan Henderson remains on the sidelines with his own injury concerns.

The Guinean could be in line for a start against Bournemouth, with Fabinho struggling to find his form since coming back from an injury.

And people said Liverpool were treating the Premier League like a walk in the park because we weren’t suffering from injuries!

Take a look at Naby and the rest of the squad in training below (via the Liverpool Echo):