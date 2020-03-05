RB Leipzig chief insists they’re in a strong position over LFC target Werner

Liverpool have been relentlessly linked with a move for Red Bull Leipzig star Timo Werner this summer, but the German club’s sporting director Markus Krosche has insisted that they’re are in a strong position regarding the forward.

It is believed that the Reds are happy to meet Werner’s £50million release clause, but it would reportedly need to be activated before it expires at the end of April.

Securing the German international for that figure would be unreal business, and it would be another masterstroke from our sporting director Michael Edwards.

The Liverpool man’s opposite number – Krosche – has stated that Leipzig are not in a position where they can be pressured into selling. “There has been nothing at all,” he told Bild, as quoted by the Mirror.

“But it’s normal that Timo gets into the focus of other clubs. He’s playing a very, very good season and scores very, very often

“Timo has a long-term contract and there are not many things that favour him leaving us. We play Champions League, we have a super coaching team and we still want to achieve a lot.”

Should he arrive at Liverpool this summer, Werner will be well aware that he’ll be competing with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – the best attacking trio in the world – for a place in the starting XI.

It won’t be easy, but we can almost guarantee that he, Bobby and Takumi Minamino will be a more than acceptable auxiliary front line during AFCON.

It’s really up to the German if he fancies the challenge – he could go elsewhere, Chelsea for example, and get more game time, but he wouldn’t be working under Jurgen Klopp.

The pulling power of our boss often goes under the radar, but he is the best manager in the world, and players are going to want to work with him.