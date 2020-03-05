The Premier League have a plan for Coronavirus – and it’s good news for Liverpool fans

According to a report by the Telegraph, Liverpool aren’t guaranteed to be awarded the Premier League title if fixtures are cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

In reality, the FA have already prepared for the worst-case scenario and it doesn’t mean throwing away the season with 70% of the fixtures already carried out.

Premier League games would simply be played behind closed doors, if the UK government called a blanket ban on mass gatherings – as per the Express.

Switzerland and France have already imposed similar restrictions so it’s not out of the realms of possibility, but the Coronavirus will not get in the way of Liverpool winning their first title in 30 years.

It does however mean that there is a slim chance that Jordan Henderson will lift the Premier League trophy to an empty crowd at Anfield come May – but we’re confident that won’t be the case.

It feels like the right time to say the Coronavirus outbreak is obviously a serious issue, and sporting events are of little importance, when compared to people’s health, so please make sure you’ve got all the information you need.