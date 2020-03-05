(Video) John Barnes explains how football can be used to help eradicate racism

Liverpool legend John Barnes has passionately explained how football can be used as a vehicle to help eradicate racism on a wider scale.

The former England international highlights that the focus is seemingly only when players experience hate – and not when fans, staff and people on the street (not necessarily relating to football) are also subjected to the same treatment.

Barnes says that it doesn’t really matter what happens in places like ‘Bulgaria’ to celebrity athletes, compared to what we do back at home.

It’s a shame that Geoff Shreeves was seemingly too rigid to allow the conversation to flourish, but at least the contemporary issue of racism is being discussed on such a widely-watched platform.

