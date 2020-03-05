Whopping number of Reds pick Jordan Henderson as Player of the Season over van Dijk & Salah

Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury has coincided with our defeats to Watford and Chelsea, which has actually made many fans and rivals appreciate the importance of the skipper to Jurgen Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders.

There is a number of candidates for Liverpool’s Player of the Year award, and in fact, a number of our stars will be in the running for the PFA and Football Writers’ awards, too.

We ran a poll on Twitter this morning asking Reds to vote for their no.1, and Henderson came out on top overwhelmingly.

At the time of writing, with 10,000 votes cast, 74% have picked the Englishman ahead of top scorer Mo Salah and the world’s best centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Other players who deserve a mention include Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Alisson – who have largely shared the ‘someone else’ option – which earned 3.9% of the vote.

Who has been our best player this season? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 5, 2020

It’s a strange sentiment, but we’d actually suggest that there isn’t an overriding choice as our Player of the Year. It’s great Hendo, at 29, is finally getting recognition for what he offers a team – but his role as leader would be obsolete without the brilliant players around him.

In truth – we need them all. And they’ve all offered huge amounts throughout the campaign.

This is why we’re 22 points clear and set for Premier League glory in the coming months – or hopefully this one!