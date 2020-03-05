Why Bournemouth is likely to be the game in which LFC rediscover their incredible form

Liverpool have lost three of their last four games. Unfortunately, the defeat to Chelsea means we were knocked out of the FA Cup, but we’ve still got the Premier League and Champions League titles to play for.

In the absence of club captain Jordan Henderson, our performances have been lacklustre and we’ve looked out of ideas at times. Fabinho struggling to rediscover his form, and the front three missing their shooting boots, hasn’t helped either.

Liverpool are up against Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend – and there couldn’t be a more perfect team for us to bounce back against. The Cherries haven’t scored a goal against us since April 2017 and in the five fixtures since, the Reds have netted 17 times and took all 15 points.

Bournemouth sit 18th in the Premier League and have picked up one point from their last three games. The Reds may have slipped up against Watford, but we had won the last 18 games on the bounce – the joint-best-ever unbeaten run in Premier League history.

Even though we had a wobbler against West Ham, we won the gritty affair and I’m more than confident we’ll claim all three points again against the Cherries this weekend in emphatic fashion.