Bad news: Alisson ruled out of Atletico Madrid tie with injury

Jurgen Klopp delivered some very disappointing news today ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Bournemouth.

Alisson has been ruled out of the Premier League clash and also the Champions League Last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid next Wednesday to boot.

“Unfortunately Ali is out,” said Jürgen Klopp at his pre-match press conference.

“He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench.

“There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see – next week [out], for sure, and then we will see.

“Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”

In his place, Adrian will start both at the weekend and for the Spaniard’s trip to Anfield, in what will be the biggest game of his entire career.

The backup stopper came in and covered Alisson with aplomb at the start of the season, so we can only hope he finds a similar vein of form this time around.

Adrian committed a blunder during the Chelsea game last time out, which is unlikely to do his confidence much good – but we’ll need him on-song with Alisson usually such a vital part of our side.

Brazil have left him out of their March squad, announced today, too.

And Andy Lonergan will be on the bench, due to an injury to Caoimhin Kelleher.