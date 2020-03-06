Former Liverpool midfielder quarantined due to coronavirus threat

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Christian Poulsen is one of 13 members of Brondby staff who are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus, BBC Sport reports.

Brondby players met and hugged Thomas Kahlenberg in Amsterdam at the weekend, and with the former Danish international now tested positive – the club has decided to take action…

Hopefully all will be ok – but this isn’t getting better any time soon. The Premier League won’t be cancelled, but we reckon games may be played behind closed doors at some point.

The PL has introduced a bizarre policy of no hand-shaking for the upcoming weekend, but considering football is a contact sport, this will do nothing in terms of prevention.

It will be a travesty if Liverpool win the league in front of an empty stadium, but regardless of what happens in regards to the epidemic, the important thing is in terms of the club is that the title is coming home.