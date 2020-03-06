Karius blames Besiktas floodlights for mistakes; possibility eye issues stem from Sergio Ramos clash

The Champions League Final in 2018 truly was the defining match of Loris Karius’s career – which considering what happened – is horrible.

The Turk was transferred to Besiktas after his mistakes cost Liverpool the game, but whether they would have occurred without the head trauma he suffered via Sergio Ramos’s elbow will never be known.

His time at Besiktas has been riddled with errors during the past two seasons and as a result, they’re not interested in taking him on permanently this summer.

According to Fotospor, Karius has blamed his form on the floodlights at his side’s stadium, which dazzle and confuse him – which is a possible concussion link to that night in Kiev.

The specialists who treated Karius after the Champions League Final said that long-term sight issues were not uncommon from a severe concussion – which is sadly what the German experienced.

At this point, our only concern is his well-being. We hope he gets the right medical advice and does what’s best for his life and not just his career. It really is a sad story.