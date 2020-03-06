Timo Werner to Liverpool is ‘an open secret,’ says journalist – will be ‘statement signing in the summer’

Another day, another journalist throwing weight behind Timo Werner to Liverpool story.

Echo’s chief Liverpool writer Paul Gorst says that a move has become ‘an open secret,’ and that he expects the German to sign for the Reds this summer.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if Liverpool made their move at some point,” Paul Gorst told the Poetry in Motion podcast.

“It’s almost becoming a little bit of an open secret.

“There’s a good relationship between the clubs dating back to Naby Keita and Michael Edwards’ relationship with Ralf Rangnick [who works for Red Bull’s sporting team] is a good one.