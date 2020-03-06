Timo Werner to Liverpool is ‘an open secret,’ says journalist – will be ‘statement signing in the summer’

Another day, another journalist throwing weight behind Timo Werner to Liverpool story.
Echo’s chief Liverpool writer Paul Gorst says that a move has become ‘an open secret,’ and that he expects the German to sign for the Reds this summer.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if Liverpool made their move at some point,” Paul Gorst told the Poetry in Motion podcast.
“It’s almost becoming a little bit of an open secret.
“There’s a good relationship between the clubs dating back to Naby Keita and Michael Edwards’ relationship with Ralf Rangnick [who works for Red Bull’s sporting team] is a good one.
“It all points towards a statement signing in the summer and Liverpool do need quality cover in that front three.
“He reminds me of Fernando Torres a little bit, but he plays more off the left.”
Divock Origi hasn’t scored since early December, despite playing 17 games in that time, proving that the current drop-off in quality between our front-three and the primary reserve option is far too big.
We hope Takumi Minamino will prove himself an adequate option in various parts of the front-three as well, but he’s still finding his feet and will likely be used as a sub for the time being.
Werner though has 28 goals this season and would provide the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino with genuine competition – and also an option for Jurgen Klopp to deploy the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mane right, Werner left, Bobby at no.10 and Salah through the middle.
The fact Mane and Salah are likely to be at the AFCON for anything up to six weeks in January and February, before considering potential injuries, proves Werner’s signing will be an astute one.
Get it done, Reds!
COMMENTS