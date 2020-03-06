Tragedy strikes in Guinea as nine dead in bus crash; Neither Naby Keita’s brother or cousin amongst fatalities, contrary to reports

There has been some horrible news emerging from Guinea, Naby Keita’s country of birth, today.

A bus accident has left nine dead and 18 injured from the second division side Etoile de Guinee, who were travelling to their first game of the season.

“I am shocked, sad and heartbroken at this terrible news,” Keita wrote on Instagram.

“My sincere condolences to the #etoiledeguinee team and to Guinean football, may their souls rest in peace.”

It had originally been reported that Keita’s brother was among the victims by AS, before the Mail suggested it was in fact his cousin.

However, respected Guinean journalist Amadou Makadji has cleared this up – and suggested that while on the bus – Almamy Keita – his cousin – did not die.

Almamy Kéita est le cousin de Naby Kéita et il a survécu au terrible accident qui est survenu jeudi. Il n'est pas mort contrairement à l'information donnée par la LGFP et relayée par plusieurs médias locaux et internationaux.

RIP aux victimes et prompt rétablissement aux blessés — Amadou Makadji™ 🇬🇳 (@ThAmadouMakadji) March 6, 2020

Of course, this doesn’t make the tragedy any less significant – we’re just clearing up some of the false reporting that has occurred.

It’s utterly devastating news and we only hope those currently in intensive care can pull through.