(Video) Wijnaldum nutmegs Gomez in rondo, much to the delight of Liverpool team-mates

There are few things worse for professional footballers than getting nutmegged in training!
It seemingly brings the house down every time – whatever team is involved, in whatever part of the world.
Liverpool’s official Twitter account uploaded a video of Gini Wijnaldum sticking the ball through Joe Gomez’s legs yesterday at Melwood – which received the standard oohs and aahs!
It doesn’t look like our poor form has affected the morale in the camp, anyway.
Gini and Gomez will both start v Bournemouth on Saturday as Liverpool look to get back on winning ways and take one step closer to Premier League glory.
"He asked for it!" 👀@GWijnaldum with the nutmeg ⚽️💫 pic.twitter.com/QEaWyQwOzF
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2020
COMMENTS