Good day gets better as Klopp provides massive injury boost before Atletico Madrid tie

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-1 today, thanks to first-half goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Cherries had taken the lead, despite an obvious foul on Joe Gomez in the buildup, but thankfully, Jurgen Klopp’s battle hardened Reds earned a deserved victory – despite some nervy moments late on.

And post-match, Klopp told the media that Jordan Henderson is likely to face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with Andy Robertson also in contention after missing today’s game via a late injury.

Dave Maddock of the Mirror tweeted his quotes:

Klopp says that Henderson and Robertson "should be possible" to face Atletico in midweek. "Hendo will train tomorrow, that looks good, and Robbo should not be a problem." #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) March 7, 2020

James Milner was heroic at left-back filling in for Robbo today, but we could do with the Englishman in midfield, perhaps, versus the Spaniards.

Hopefully he can start alongside Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, with Fabinho badly off the pace recently and in danger of losing his spot as the anchorman.

Here’s how we’d start against Diego Simeone’s men: Adrian; Trent, Robbo, VVD, Gomez; Hendo, Milner, Gini; Mane, Salah, Firmino