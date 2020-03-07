James Pearce tips Liverpool to sign Timo Werner over Jadon Sancho

Renowned Liverpool FC journalist James Pearce has claimed that it’s more likely the Reds sign Timo Werner than Jadon Sancho.

It is believed that Liverpool are happy to meet the RB Leipzig star’s £50million release clause, but it would reportedly need to be activated before it expires at the end of April.

Securing the German international for that figure would be unreal business, and it would be another masterstroke from our sporting director Michael Edwards.

Pearce, as per a recent Q&A with The Athletic, reckons the likelihood of Sancho ending up at Anfield is less than that of Werner, with the Borussia Dortmund starlet’s massive price tag likely a deterrent.

"Timo Werner more likely than Jadon Sancho" (@JamesPearceLFC) https://t.co/LGIqzqULwR — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 6, 2020

Without doubt, Jimbo is worth listening to – he’s the most trust-worthy source on Liverpool out there, and his latest comments suggest we’re in for one of two – not both.

Realistically speaking, he is right. I can’t see us bringing in the two of them for a joint fee of over £150million. I’ve no doubt in my mind that Jurgen Klopp is interested in the pair of them, but I think Werner is the more likely signing for us too.