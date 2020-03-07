‘Jekyll & Hyde’ – Spanish football journo slates Atletico ahead of Anfield fixture

Atletico Madrid dropped two points in La Liga this weekend as Sevilla hit them for two at home.

Los Rojiblancos were unrecognisable from their sly 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, and a Spanish football journalist has labelled them ‘Jekyll & Hyde‘.

Dermot Corrigan, a writer for the Independent, Tweeted: ‘Another Jekyll & Hyde from Atletico – ahead of Anfield biggest take-away is Joao Felix is fully fit and sharp, and anybody’s guess who plays right back and left back.‘

While I don’t want it to seem like I would celebrate a player being injured, Joao Felix returning ahead of the Champions League fixture on Merseyside is far from a positive for Liverpool.

The Portugal starlet has managed six goals in 27 appearances this season for Atleti, but it’s not his goal-scoring form that should worry the Reds.

Felix has the ability to unlock defences with ease, and can create something from nothing in a pinch, which is something we can relate to Roberto Firmino.

The Spaniards are due at Anfield next Wednesday to do their best to hang on to a 1-0 lead. It’ll be a tough test for the La Liga giants, as the Reds got back to winning ways against Bournemouth over the weekend.