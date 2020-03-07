Klopp explains shouting at 4th official – admits he was wrong but batters VAR in process

Jurgen Klopp admitted he regretted shouting at the 4th official following our equaliser today v Bournemouth.

Enraged at the decision by firstly the ref and then the VAR to allow the opener, despite a massive shove on Joe Gomez, Klopp made his feelings known to the assistant on the touchline following Mo Salah’s sublime finish.

klopp to the fourth official coz of the first goal😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nKcHg4XFQi — indiana | 3 (@lfcindyx) March 7, 2020

The Reds boss explained his actions in the post-match press-conference, but wasn’t shy to call out the baffling decision in the first place.

“I did it. Now I wouldn’t do it. But how is that possible that someone looks at it and doesn’t do anything about it. VAR hides behind the phrase, not clear and obvious. It makes no sense,” he said, as reported by Dave Maddock of the Mirror.

The narrative that Liverpool have got lucky this term with referee and VAR decisions is getting more ridiculous by the week.

In fact, we can’t remember the last time an official helped us out!

We just hope the ref for Atletico is strong midweek – as the Spaniards will use every trick in the book to get one over us.