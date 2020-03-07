Liverpool predicted XI v. Bournemouth – Alisson’s out & Klopp faces difficult midfield decision

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield this weekend as the Reds search for another three points in the Premier League, after disappointingly losing to Watford away from home.

Fabinho has featured in our last few outings, after being out injured for a several months, but he’s not hit the ground running since his return and it’d be fair to suggest Jurgen Klopp may switch him out.

Alisson picked up an injury in training so it’ll be Adrian between the sticks – he’ll likely have a back line of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

MORE: Why Bournemouth is likely to be the game in which LFC rediscover their incredible form

I’m expecting Gini Wijnaldum to start in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and I think the boss will keep his faith in Fabinho and let him play through his cold streak.

James Milner and Naby Keita are both available for selection too, so the boss will have some calls to make!

Up top, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino will all surely start in what is yet another opportunity to move us closer to winning the title.

Takumi Minamino may be in with a shout to start, after a decent performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup through the week.